Suspended sentence for Eye pensioner who obtained benefits when she failed to declare earnings

A widowed pensioner from Eye who obtained benefits when she failed to declare earnings has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Cornelia Bronson, 79, of Church Street, was paid more than £28,000 in benefits over an eight year period.

Today (Thursday) Ipswich Crown Court heard that Bronson had failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) that she carried out cleaning work between April 2006 and December 2014.

The court was told that since the overpayment of benefits was identified, Bronson had been repaying the money at the rate of £7.65 a week and so far had reimbursed £550.

Bronson pleaded guilty to failing to notify the DWP of a change in her circumstances which would affect her entitlement to claim benefits.

Appearing for Bronson, Lynne Shirley said her client had not acted dishonestly and had believed that she could earn up to £80 a week without her benefits entitlement being affected.

Mr Recorder Ian Evans sentenced Bronson to 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for six months.