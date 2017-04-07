Suspected bull terriers attack ‘docile’ springer in Hepworth

A ‘docile’ family dog had to undergo emergency surgery after being set upon by two suspected bull terriers.

Springer spaniel Izzy was attacked in Weston Bury Lane, Hepworth, during a routine walk at around 9am on Saturday.

Izzy needed emergency surgery after her ear was almost torn off in the attack

The 12-year-old almost lost her ear during the ordeal while her owner, John Atkins, injured his hand trying to pry one of the dogs from her back.

Mr Atkins, 67, said: “We were approached by a man who had a couple of dogs off the lead. He quickly put them on, then proceeded to walk towards us but when he got close all of a sudden his two bull terriers jumped on my dog.

“One seized her by the ear and the other grabbed her by the back. I had to put my hand in one of the dogs’ mouths to get it off. Izzy’s ear was nearly ripped off and I got cuts on my hand.

“The one on her back was trying to hold her down and was biting her on the spine. I pushed my hand down its throat, literally, to break its grip on her.”

Izzy was attacked by two suspected bull terriers on Saturday

Izzy sustained a six inch tear in her ear and was rushed to a veterinary practice in Diss where she had to undergo emergency surgery.

Mr Atkins said the ‘docile old thing’ had not even retaliated and still had her toy bone in her mouth after the assault.

He is concerned about what could have happened if his wife or grandchildren had been walking her. The dogs were white with brown patches.

“They should have been muzzled,” said Mr Atkins.

Izzy a few days after her ordeal

“You shouldn’t have dogs like that loose in a public place and if you can’t control them you shouldn’t have them.”

Police are appealing for the dogs’ owner – described as white, in his 40s, of baldish appearance and medium build – to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference 26700/17.