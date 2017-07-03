Sun shines on eighth South Norfolk on Show

Thousands headed to the home of South Norfolk Council on Sunday as the sun shone on at South Norfolk on Show.

Their HQ at Long Stratton was packed with entertainment, children’s activities and local food and craft stalls all on offer.

South Norfolk on Show 2017. Photo: South Norfolk Council.

South Norfolk Council’s Deputy Leader Councillor Michael Edney, Cabinet member for Stronger Communities, said: “What a wonderful day. Everywhere you looked there were people enjoying themselves, having a great time and finding out more about our services.

“It was also an excellent opportunity to showcase local businesses, charities and entertainers.”