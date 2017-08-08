Sun shines on Diss Heritage Transport Fayre

Have your say

Whether it’s a compact Mini Cooper or a terrific Triumph , there was something for every car fan at the third annual Diss Transport Fayre .

Taking place on Sunday, more than 70 classic vehicles lined up along the streets of the town’s recently developed Heritage Triangle.

But, it wasn’t just the cars that reflected their respective eras, as a 1950s style petrol station was set up in the entrance of Cobb’s Yard.

The owners of the vehicles were also encouraged to wear outfits that reflected their vehicles’s era.

Park Radio helped to set the mood with music from the 50s, 60s and 70s. The DM21 Ukulele band and Spanish street organ ‘Los Tumbos’ also added music to the day’s events.

Visitors were also treated to a performance by he Kenninghall Morris Dancers.

Local shops, pubs, delis and specialist stallholders also provided food and drink.

Organiser Peter Hyde,said: “We were very lucky with the weather and there were some lovely cars on display.

“Everyone I spoke to said they had a good time. We hope to hold another fayre next year.”