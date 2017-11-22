Suffolk’s Anglia Freight delivering big successes in 2017

A family-run Suffolk logistics business is celebrating after delivering some big successes in 2017.

Anglia Freight, based at the Mid Suffolk Business Park in Eye and established in 1993, says it has enjoyed increased turnover, record freight volumes, and an industry award for its pallet-based service.

Having operated from Suffolk for 25 years, this is an exciting time for us, coming on the back of the expansion of our facilities and vehicle fleet last year Douglas Shawcross, managing director, Anglia Freight

It achieved a £10 million annual turnover last year, having doubled in less than four years.

And this growth has continued in 2017.

In September and October, it handled record freight volumes, 30 per cent above the same time last year.

Managing director Douglas Shawcross said: “Having operated from Suffolk for 25 years, this is an exciting time for us, coming on the back of the expansion of our facilities and vehicle fleet last year.

“We are seeing more businesses across the East of England welcome our high levels of service and performance, with many new clients joining us.

“We have developed a new vision for the business and recently launched our new website, as we look towards further growth in the run up to Christmas.

“Our ethos is continued investment for continued improvement and this investment in service and quality for our customers is driving our performance.”

Anglia Freight was also recognised for its levels of customer service by gaining the Palletline Service Award 2016/17, beating off the competition from 87 other logistics service depots across the UK.