Suffolk police launch survey to understand public’s perceptions of crime, anti-social behaviour and policing services

Suffolk police are running a county-wide survey to understand perceptions of crime, anti-social behaviour and policing services.

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: “It is hugely important for us to really understand the public’s perceptions of crime, anti-social behaviour and local policing services in their area as we tailor the service to the needs of the communities we serve.

“The public response to this survey will help us to see whether we are meeting the needs of our communities as we redesign policing in the county with reduced budgets.”

Suffolk Chief Constable Gareth Wilson added: “By completing this survey you can help us tailor our service. The more feedback we receive, the better we can understand the ever-changing nature of crime and policing in the county.”

The survey closes on October 31. Go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Suffolk-CSS-2017.