Suffolk MP says Palgrave needs a bigger school to replace current building ‘bursting at the seams’

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Dr Dan Poulter is supporting a bid for a new school in Palgrave – claiming the village’s current facility is “bursting at the seams”.

Dr Poulter said it had become a victim of its own success – the traditional school building did have about 30 pupils just a few years ago, but now has more than 80 on the books.

It does not have capacity to expand at its current site, with Dr Poulter adding the playground is not even big enough to accommodate all of its children.

He is now calling on authorities and Government to support new facilities, to avoid any “adverse effects” overpopulated schools can bring.

“Following a recent meeting with Palgrave CEVC Primary School, I have called on Suffolk councils and Government to try and find a solution to help Palgrave Primary School get the new facilities that they deserve,” he said.

“Only a few years ago, the school was struggling with around 30 pupils, but with the new school year fast approaching, pupil numbers are now in excess of 80.

“Despite the best efforts of the Principal, Head Teacher, Governors and Senior Leadership Team, who exploit every possible creative use of space, this excellent school is quite literally bursting at the seams.

“With this further increase in numbers expected with the September intake, I am concerned that unless the school is able to grow by way of securing new, larger premises, that the quality of education and pupil experience will be adversely affected.”