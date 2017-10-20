Suffolk MP ‘delighted’ as improvements to A140 in Brome set to receive £3.75m from the Department for Transport

A Suffolk MP has expressed his delight after the announcement that a bid for funding to improve the A140 at Brome, near Eye Airfield, has been successful – bringing £3.75 million from the Department for Transport.

Member of Parliament for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Dr Dan Poulter, said: “Work to improve this junction is long overdue and I have been working closely with Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and local businesses for some time now to bring about improvements to this vital road.”

This money will now enable much needed road safety improvements for all those living and working in the area Dr Dan Poulter

The news comes after the MP called for urgent action back in December and businesses had reported concerns about access to and from their business bases on the Industrial Park, with lengthy queues and delays entering and exiting the area.

The main access into the Industrial Park is via an incredibly busy junction and the flow of traffic is all too regularly slowed or halted by vehicles attempting to enter or leave the site, creating the further risk of accidents or diminished road safety,

Dr Poulter has been working closely with Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Suffolk County Council in pushing for improvements to the A140.

He added: “I was delighted to support Suffolk County Council’s bid to the Department for Transport and thanks to Government funding, this money will now enable much needed road safety improvements for all those living and working in the area, but it will also provide a welcome boost to local businesses operating nearby who are currently hampered by lengthy delays entering and leaving their business premises.”

Stephen Britt, chair of Suffolk Chamber’s Transport & Infrastructure Board, said: “This news is just what local businesses on the Eye airfield site need in order to reduce delays and boost their growth potential. Congratulations to everyone involved for such a well evidenced and well run campaign, with especial thanks to Dr. Dan Poulter MP and Suffolk County Council.”

Mid Suffolk Business Park, located adjacent to the former site of Eye Airfield, plays host to a number of haulage and light industrial businesses. Not only is the road the key route between Ipswich and Norwich, but it also carries through traffic from the Midlands and from the Port of Felixstowe, linking directly with the A14.

The development of a roundabout is also expected to help improve the flow of traffic and reduce the risk of accidents.