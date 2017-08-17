Suffolk MP calls on authorities to bring HGV ‘misery’ in Wetheringsett to an end

A Suffolk MP has told authorities “urgent action” is needed to end HGV misery in Town Lane, Wetheringsett.

Last week police had to be called to the scene when lorries tried to pass each other on the narrow road – but became grounded, leaving the lane impassable. Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP, Dr Dan Poulter, said lorry movements from a haulage yard in Town Lane had increased, causing “considerable distress and disruption” to neighbouring residents and properties.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter has called on authorities to bring to an end the 'HGV' misery in Wetheringsett. Submitted photo.

“After meeting with the Parish Council and concerned residents, I am very worried by this unacceptable increase in lorry movements on this particularly narrow road,” he said. “En route to the meeting, I witnessed first hand the perilous nature of trying to navigate around these massive vehicles, struggling to avoid the sharp gulleys which have been cut into the highway through excessive weight and traffic movements.

“I have asked the appropriate authorities to step in and work together to bring an end to this intolerable and, quite frankly, dangerous situation and I will be calling a summit meeting to get everyone round the table over the coming weeks.”

Wetheringsett cum Brockford Parish Council clerk Lynne Cockerton said they welcomed and echoed Dr Poulter’s concerns. She added the situation on the road had become a “dangerous highway concern” and Town Lane had become inadequate for 200 or so HGVs accessing the haulage yard per day.

And she said the parish council is working with district councillors and Dr Poulter to try and resolve it.

I have asked the appropriate authorities to step in and work together to bring an end to this intolerable and, quite frankly, dangerous situation and I will be calling a summit meeting to get everyone round the table over the coming weeks Dan Poulter, MP, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said: “We agree there are problems along Town Lane in Wetheringsett and we would be happy to attend any round table discussion.”