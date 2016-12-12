Suffolk MP calls for ‘urgent action’ for the A140 at Brome

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter is calling for “urgent action” on the A140 at Brome to improve access to and from the Mid Suffolk Business Park.

The business park, adjacent to the former site of Eye Airfield, plays host to a number of haulage and light industrial businesses.

But Dr Poulter said many businesses are reporting concerns for vehicles getting to and from the site, with lengthy queues and delays also creating the risk of accidents to motorists. He said action was needed, with further housing coming to Eye and Diss, as well as the proposed new gas station at Eye Airfield.

“I am delighted that businesses here seem to be flourishing and growing, all providing welcome employment opportunities for those living nearby, but I fully empathise with the frustration caused by such poor access to and from their business premises.

He added many felt traffic flow would be improved with a roundabout at the site.

“For businesses operating in the road haulage or supply chain sector, scheduling is absolutely critical and delays such as those experienced at this junction are simply unhelpful at best and potentially detrimental to the flow of business.

“With further development expected in the area, the time has come for improvements at this very busy junction. I would like to see contributions coming from developers, linked to new housing or to industrial development and I am asking Suffolk County Council to ensure that this vital Highways improvement is escalated as a priority project.

“As a Member of Parliament, I am often approached by constituents with their individual concerns, but it is also important to address the needs of businesses within my constituency and to help wherever I can.”

Stephen Britt, Managing Director of Anchor Storage said: “The Eye Airfield and surrounding industrial areas have been undergoing continuous development and expansion for many years. However, there has been no significant corresponding highway works in the vicinity to complement this growth and improvements are now well overdue.

“Any failure to address this oversight will undoubtedly discourage further businesses from coming to the area and will also contribute to major traffic holdups, not just on local roads but also on the A140 Norwich Road itself.”