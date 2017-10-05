Suffolk father-and-son duo take restored Ferrari on the road to success

GTB Restorations, the Suffolk-based Ferrari car restoration business, has raced to success in the Warren Classic and Supercar Show 2017.

The business, based in Cotton, secured first place in class to win in the Ferrari Grand Touring category at The Warren Golf and Country Club.

It is great to know we have the skills and facilities to save important Ferrari history Mike Withers

Chris Withers and son Mike restored the Ferrari 250 PF that proved to be a winner.

Speaking about the car and the win, Mike said: “We are delighted with this fabulous recognition for what is a seriously deserving car.

“It is a real beauty, particularly now that it is rebuilt.

“It has been a particularly challenging project. Most of the major components of the car were there, however, it quickly became clear whilst stripping all the components from the car that it had received some poor repairs earlier in its life.”

Mr Withers said the engine, too, required major work.

He added: “It is great to know we have the skills and facilities to save important Ferrari history.

“We spent many hours researching and sourcing, from our extensive list of contacts worldwide, small but important components.”

The show featured around 125 classic cars contesting 12 concours classes.