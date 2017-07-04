Suffolk County Council wins at national HealthInvestor Awards

A project to deliver ten new care homes to Suffolk has been awarded a health and social care award at a recent ceremony.

Care UK and Suffolk County Council were jointly named as the Best Public and Private Partnership of the Year at the HealthInvestor Awards in London on June 1.

Suffolk County Council selected Care UK to help deliver care for Suffolk’s older people in 2012. Since then, Care UK has invested £80m in the development of 10 new purpose built care homes and day clubs in Suffolk. This includes care homes in Eye and Framlingham.

Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for Adult Care councillor Beccy Hopfensperger, said: “It is fantastic that the hard work that has gone into making our partnership a success over the last five years has been recognised nationally.”