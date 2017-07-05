Suffolk County Council lodges bid for £5.3m improvement scheme for A140 at Eye

Plans to improve the A140 junction at Eye have moved a step closer after a funding bid for improvement works was submitted to the Department for Transport by Suffolk County Council.

Businesses at the Mid Suffolk Business Park, located adjacent to the former site of Eye Airfield, have expressed their concerns about the road. These include issues with access to and from businesses, with lengthy queues and delays entering and exiting the area, while the busy junction often sees the flow of traffic slowed or halted by vehicles, creating further risk of accidents.

For businesses operating in the road haulage or supply chain sector, scheduling is absolutely critical and delays such as those experienced at this junction are simply unhelpful at best and potentially detrimental to the flow of business MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Dr Dan Poulter

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council said the bid was submitted on June 30. The total cost of the proposed scheme, which focuses on two junctions around the north Suffolk town to open up Eye Airfield for potential future growth and development, would be £5.3m.

Suffolk County Council would contribute 30 per cent of the total cost, and the work would have to be delivered by March 2021.

The spokesperson added they hoped to find out if they had been successful when the Autumn budget speech was delivered later this year.

MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Dr Dan Poulter, welcomed the news, and said he had been working closely with Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in pushing for improvements on the road – which he described as a “vital” economic route to the region.

Dr Poulter said: “I am delighted that Suffolk County Council has submitted its bid to the Department for Transport to improve traffic flow and safety on the A140 – work here is long overdue and I have been working closely with Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and businesses in the area to bring about this change.

“A number of businesses here are growing and providing a welcome boost to the local economy, providing much needed employment opportunities for those living nearby, but I fully empathise with the frustration caused by such poor access to and from their business premises.

“For businesses operating in the road haulage or supply chain sector, scheduling is absolutely critical and delays such as those experienced at this junction are simply unhelpful at best and potentially detrimental to the flow of business.”

Stephen Britt, managing director of Anchor Storage, added: “The Eye Airfield and surrounding industrial areas have been undergoing continuous development and expansion for many years.

“However, there has been no significant corresponding highway works in the vicinity to complement this growth and improvements are now well overdue. Any failure to address this oversight will undoubtedly discourage further businesses from coming to the area and will also contribute to major traffic holdups, not just on local roads but also on the A140 Norwich Road itself.”