Suffolk council taxpayers asked to pay extra penny a day to aid police

Suffolk council taxpayers are being asked to find an extra 1p per day from April to meet the county’s policing bill.

The increase will raise an extra £830,000 towards the cost of the county police force.

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “I am conscious that finances are tight in many households but this increase of just under 1p per day is required to keep Suffolk safe.”

Mr Passmore’s request for a rise of 1.97 per cent in the police precept was unanimously supported by the Suffolk Police and Crime Panel last week. It will mean that the policing element in the council tax for a Band D property will increase from £173.43 to £176.85 per year.

Justifying the rise, Mr Passmore said: “Suffolk Constabulary does a great job. It is a low-cost force and offers good value for money, but savings still need to be made.

“Over the next four years we have to save £6.76m. The chief constable has identified £4.1m but that still leaves £2.6m to find, which is no easy feat.

“The demand on the constabulary is changing so the way they police the county needs to change too. But I want to reassure everyone that Suffolk Constabulary will continue to respond in an emergency and your safer neighbourhood teams will continue to operate locally, supported by the neighbourhood response teams and enhanced investigation teams.”