Suffolk and Norfolk residents urged to be vigilant after increase in hare coursing

Suffolk and Norfolk residents are being asked to keep their eyes peeled for any suspicious activity with a reported rise in hare coursing in the region.

Hare coursing is the pursuit of hares using hounds, and commonly takes place at the end of August and the start of September. The blood sport was made illegal in 2004 through the Hunting Act and anyone convicted of the offence can be fined up to £5,000 by a Magistrates’ Court.

South Norfolk Engagement Officer Jim Squires told the Diss Express: “Hare coursing is illegal and the damage that can be caused to farmers’ crops when this illegal activity is taking place can cost thousands.

“Please note, if possible, index numbers and descriptions of people believed to be trespassing on land and ring the police on 999.

“If you think it might be suspicious, it probably is.”

PC Squires said to keep a keen eye for people in fields, especially with lurcher-type dogs, with vehicles, including 4x4s.

If you believe hare coursing is taking place, call police on 999.

Operation Galileo is the operation charged with tackling the crime. For more police advice on hare coursing and other wildlife crime, visit the Norfolk Police website at www.norfolk.police.uk/wildlife-crime