Suffolk and Norfolk Police join European-wide seatbelt campaign

Suffolk and Norfolk Police will be targeting drivers and passengers who don’t belt-up during a week-long enforcement campaign.

Additional checks will be carried out as part of the TISPOL, European traffic police network, seatbelt enforcement initiative which begins on today and runs until the Sunday (September 11-17).

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore, left, and Norfolk PCC Lorne Green

Wearing a seatbelt can prevent many collision-related injuries and fatalities and it is compulsory drivers wear them and ensure their passengers buckle-up too.

Officers from the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit will be conducting checks on motorists and their passengers across both counties. Those who are not wearing one could be fined or face further action.

During the last TISPOL campaign in March, 165 people in Suffolk – including 115 lorry drivers – and 109 in Norfolk were caught driving without a seatbelt.

Head of the Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, said: “Wearing seatbelt is such a basic piece of road safety advice that it is hard to believe some people still fail to belt-up.”

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “I fully support the Constabulary’s campaign to crack down on irresponsible drivers who still refuse to buckle up whilst driving, but it amazes me that drivers should need to be reminded about something so obvious.

“Everyone knows you are more likely to die in a crash if you don’t wear a seat belt, so I just can’t understand why anyone would flout this law.”

Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green said: “I fully support increased enforcement campaigns like this to target those intent on flouting the law but there is only so much our police can do to keep Norfolk’s roads safe – the rest comes down to social responsibility.

“It is disappointing that, despite the warnings, more than 100 people were caught driving while not wearing a seatbelt during the last TISPOL campaign in Norfolk. Such carelessness is simply unacceptable and just not worth the risk so the next time you get into your vehicle do yourself and other road users a favour and belt-up.”

Seatbelts should be worn in any vehicle they are provided in, including buses and goods vehicles.

Anyone caught not wearing a seatbelt may be issued with a Traffic Offence Report and face a fine of up to £500, points on their licence or even court action.

