Stylish graduate Chloe becomes Diss’ latest fashion business owner

Opening a clothing shop in a Norfolk market town isn’t the obvious career trajectory for a graduate fresh out of university – but for Chloe Howard it was a chance to follow her passion.

The 22-year-old from Eye studied a Business and Marketing degree in Leicester – graduating this year.

She said: “When I was at university there was a dress agency and I visited all the time, I loved popping in every week and seeing what was new. I loved the idea and always wanted to work for myself, so I decided to bring it home with me.

Miss Howard opened So Fetch Dress Agency in Cobbs Yard above Gluten Free Food Store – as her family, who run the store, were using the space for storage.

“I felt it was wasted as storage, so when I came home I decided I’d have a play with it and have a go.

“It was like taking a leap of faith, I knew I liked the idea of opening a dress agency, but didn’t know if I was brave enough to have a go at it.”

With family encouragement, Miss Howard fitted out the shop, decided on a name and started collecting stock.

“The idea behind the shop is ladies bring their clothes to me and I sell them on their behalf for a commission,” explains Miss Howard.

“There’s dress agencies around the country, but not many around here. Everyone keeps telling me that it is what Diss needs.”

Opening on Friday, Nonmember 17, Miss Howard said the shop has had a “really positive response”.

Chloe Howard in her new store, So Fetch Dress Agency, in Cobbs Yard, Diss. Picture: Andrew Martin.

She added: “The community in the Heritage Triangle have been really friendly and supportive and the redevelopment has made it a really nice part of the town to be in.”

So Fetch Dress Agency is open from 10am to 4pm, Wednesday to Saturday.