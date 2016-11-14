Stuston crash sees six hospitalised

Six people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A140 at Stuston on Friday.

The incident happened at about 4pm, following reports of a three-vehicle collision. It involved a Ford Focus, Ford Mondeo, and a Land Rover Discovery, which was found to be on its roof.

Seven patients were treated for minor injuries, six of which were taken to hospital.

Four were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, while two were sent to the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Injuries included chest, abdomen and back pain, but none were thought to be life-threatening or serious.

The road was closed and diversions were in place until shortly after 7pm that evening.