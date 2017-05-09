Students develop business proposals for Banham Zoo

Hundreds of Norfolk business students have developed their own ideas for the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA), which plans to implement many of them at Banham Zoo.

ZSEA, the charity overseeing Banham Zoo and Africa Alive, collaborated with second-year Management Accounting students at Norwich Business School, who use their classroom knowledge to suggest business proposals and ideas for enhancing the customer experience at the zoo.

The three best ideas were presented to ZSEA chief executive Martin Goymour, who in turn awarded trophies to each of the winners.

Mr Goymour said: “The standard was extremely high and very professional.

“As someone who’s been in the business for more than 50 years, it’s invigorating to hear new ideas from young people who are looking at issues with a fresh pair of eyes and we will be working on implementing many of them.”

Each of the participating students were tasked with examining budgets, forecasting, and potential additional revenue streams and devising solutions to the challenges of covering fixed costs.

Among the proposals were producing an app for customers to guide them around the zoo, tracking footfall to provide management information on the most and least popular attractions, and offering visitor accommodation in log cabins to attract more visitors and make attractions less weather dependent.

The winning students were Joshua Knight, Timothy Charles and Almoataz Enfies.

“Creating the business plan for the zoo was great fun,” said Joshua.

“It was much more rewarding working on ideas for a real business than an imaginary one and has prepared us well for leaving university and getting jobs in the outside world.”

For further information about the Zoological Society of East Anglia, please visit their webiste at www.zsea.org