Stress-free shopping and family fun on offer as Christmas Street Market and lights switch-on returns to Harleston

Stress-free Christmas shopping, with fun for all of the family, will be on offer in Harleston as the festive season edges ever closer.

Harleston’s Christmas Street Market, which will be held on Saturday, December 2, will feature more than 25 stalls, selling everything from locally produced food and drink to unique crafts, festive gifts, wreaths and trees.

The Christmas Street Market in Harleston takes place on Saturday, December 2. Submitted photo.

Between 10am and 6pm, there will also be a range of hot street food stands, a bar in a converted horse box selling hot mulled wine and more.

The family fun comes in the form of the Lost Elves, members of the Grand Theatre of Lemmings, who will be desperately seeking Santa whilst The Grinch will be causing mayhem around town, and Too Many Cooks will provide pop-up entertainment with festive songs and carols.

Santa himself will be welcoming children to his grotto at Harleston Information Plus in Exchange Street (from 1pm to 4.30pm, £3 per child) and there will be more entertainment and shopping opportunities at the Christmas Fair in St John’s Church in Broad Street.

The main street will close from 3.30pm – and traffic will be replaced with fairground rides, community stalls and activities. There will be surprise snow showers – and the town’s array of independent food, fashion and homeware hops will be staying open late.

In Market Place, the Loddon Brass Band will play festive favourites from 4.30pm, and the lights switch-on will be preceded by a parade of colourful paper lanterns and fire performers.

The lights and christmas tree, sponsored by the Tudor Bakehouse and The Rustic Catering Company, will be turned on at 5.30pm by a mystery guest.

There is also free parking. For more see www.visitharleston.org.uk