Straw and field fire tackled in Hoxne

A fire which saw ten one-tonne straw bales on fire in a Hoxne field was battled on Tuesday night.

Suffolk fire and Rescue Service were alerted to Syleham Road at 6.18pm.

One crew was in attendance and used hose reel jets and beaters to allow for a controlled burning of the bales, as well as some field stubble.

The incident was under control by 7.37pm.

There were no reported injuries. A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.