Stradbroke woman died after fall at her home, inquest hears

An 86-year-old woman from Stradbroke died following a fall at her home, an inquest has been told.

Gillian Harvey, of Neaves Lane, was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on March 29.

The hearing, held at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich last Thursday, was told that Mrs Harvey had suffered a head injury resulting in an intracranial bleed.

Suffolk Coroner Dr Peter Dean said that Mrs Harvey died on April 11 and the caused of her death was considered to be aspiration pneumonia, a subdural haemorrhage and the consequences of a fall.

Dr Dean adjourned the inquest until September 4 to allow the completion of reports.

