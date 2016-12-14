Stradbroke swim teacher wins prestigious award after 15 years of service

A swimming instructor at a north Suffolk leisure centre is celebrating after receiving a prestigious award in honour of her teaching achievements.

Denise Coduri, who works at Stradbroke Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre, claimed the silver award in the Teacher of the Year category at the ASA Swimtastic Awards, where she was presented the accolade by Paralympic champion Ellie Robinson and Olympic medal winner Dan Goodfellow.

In her 15 years of employment at the centre, which is managed by Everyone Active, Ms Coduri progressed from the position of lifeguard onto a number of swim-related roles, and now heads up a team that teaches swimming lessons to hundreds of children.

She said: “I feel very honoured to be recognised for a job I love to do.

“We have a great swim teacher team at Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre, and this award reflects the hard work of all of us.”

Stuart Murdy, general manager at Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre, added: “We are very proud of Denise and this award is thoroughly well deserved.

“She is passionate about ensuring all children in the community have access to affordable, fun swimming lessons and she has helped hundreds of people to become more confident in the water.”