Stradbroke super slimmer is in seventh heaven after life-changing weight loss – and wants to inspire others

A Stradbroke slimmer is in seventh heaven after a staggering weight loss – and hopes her story will inspire others to do the same.

While many would take offence to being called the ‘Greatest Loser’ in the village for 2017, Jennifer Chetwynd says it is a badge of honour after losing seven stone after joining the Eye Slimming World Group.

Jennifer Chetwynd, of Stradbroke, before her seven stone weight loss.

The ‘Greatest Loser’ title is awarded to the person who sheds the most weight. Jennifer dropped from 16st 11lb to 9st 11lb.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a loser when it feels this good,” she said. “I feel like a new woman since losing weight – in fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person.”

Mrs Chetwynd joined the group in November 2015 after her weight began to impact on her health. She said it was painful to climb stairs and would be out of breath.

“When I saw the photos from my last holiday before joining I knew something had to change, she said. “Admitting to myself that my eating habits were wrong was the biggest challenge for me as I knew what a healthy balanced diet was but doing it was a different matter all together.”

I feel like a new woman since losing weight – in fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person Jennifer Chetwynd

Mrs Chetwynd, who has been at her target weight since November last year, also praised the support she received from the group.

Hannah Balaam, who runs the Eye Slimming World group, added: “The changes we’ve seen in Jennifer are incredible. I hope her success will inspire other people in local area who’d like to lose weight by forming new lifestyle habits and become happier and healthier to take action.”

n The Eye group meets every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Eye Town Hall. To join call 01379 871016.