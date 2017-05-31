Stradbroke’s Stradisphere festival wants young talent to follow their dreams as nominations open for Rising Talent prize

An annual north Suffolk music festival wants young talent to follow their dreams – by offering one lucky act a free recording session and a fully mastered EP.

Eight acts performing at the fourth Stradisphere Music Festival on July 7 and 8 have been nominated for the prize, thanks to Goat Pen Studios in Harleston.

The acts nominated for the Rising Talent prize are Hurricane Wolves, The Heartbreak Club, Infrared Penguin, Red Glass, The Racketones, and solo musicians Richard Sutton, Ryan Hill and Lauren Greaney.

The award nominated festival features more than 20 acts of two days, including local talent and some of Europe’s best tribute acts. Headliners include Guns or Roses, Tess Bockhart, and The Marley Experience.

To find out more about the nominees, and to vote, visit the Stradisphere Facebook page. Tickets are available through the website www.stradisphere.co.uk