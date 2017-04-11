Stradbroke makes a national splash once again after ‘swimtastic’ Swimathon

Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre has once again been recognised as one of the top facilities in the country.

It hosted it’s leg of the Swimathon at the weekend, this year marking it’s 30th anniversary, with 612 pools taking part across the UK.

And once again the pool has achieved a national sensation, by becoming the third most successful pool in the country.

The pool’s 155 swimmers swam in various challenges across the weekend, with most attempting and completing the full 5,000m distance to raise money for the Marie Curie Cancer Care charity.

Veteran swimmer Len Phoenix, who helped organise the event, said: “Our swimmers have energetically pulled together, with many doing this challenge numerous times.

“Over the weekend there were some incredible performances.

“The Stradbroke Swimathon crew may also have to start considering long service awards to add to the Swimathon medals that everyone took home. In this small rural centre the culture is catching.

“Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre has proved yet again it is a very fit place to be. It’s energy is infectious and all involved this year can be massively proud of their exploits.”

Mr Phoenix clocked his 29th Swimathon, while fellow organiser Maria Smith took part in her 21st.

“The event would not have happened without Maria’s input, which was loudly acknowledged by all,” added Mr Phoenix.

Other highlights across the weekend include Joe and Sarah Osborne returning to their childhood village to take part, with Mr Osborne completing his 5,000m in just one hour and six minutes.

Four-year-old Mathew Watling joined his parents in a team swim to clock up 21 lengths, which drew a standing ovation from those in attendance.