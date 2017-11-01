Stradbroke High School ranks top of the class with GCSE results success

GCSE’s can be a testing time – but Stradbroke High School has made the grade after stunning results.

For this year’s results, the school had 58 per cent of students achieving level 5 or higher in their GCSEs, securing their county’s top two schools.

In addition, 79 per cent of students achieved a level 4 or higher, putting the school in the top three schools in Suffolk.

John Axtell, Head of School at Stradbroke High School said: “I am truly proud of the attainment of our students. Success like this comes from hard work and the right attitude, where you do not let the fear of falling stop you from aiming high”.

The news was announced to the school’s students earlier this month at an awards ceremony, and guest speaker, Jonathan Taylor, executive headteacher of Wymondham College and Stradbroke High School, said the school provides “a world class education allowing students to compete with the very best students around the world”.

“My essential message tonight is that perseverance and practice, hard work and resilience are the keys to success”.

In front of an audience including staff, governors and students, Mr Taylor presented all the evening’s awards.

Mr Taylor added: “What is the better approach when faced with a challenge?” I can’t do that, or I can’t do that yet?

“The power of adding the word yet makes all the difference and without a good attitude talent is wasted.”