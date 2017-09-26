Stowmarket man who robbed Bacton property while its occupants were asleep jailed

A 21-year-old man who robbed a Bacton property while its occupants were asleep has been jailed for 18 months.

Ricky Watson, of Newton Road, Stowmarket, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday after being charged following the burglary, which took place overnight on June 8.

The message to burglars is simple; if we have information that you are burgling people’s homes, we will use all powers and tactics available to us to arrest you and ensure the courts deal with you appropriately DC Duncan Etchells

Offenders entered and stole electrical items and keys, including those of a Renault Megane car which was parked on the driveway. The vehicle was stolen and then recovered the following day by police in Stowmarket.

Between his arrest on the June 27 and his sentencing, Watson chose to work with officers from Suffolk Police’s Operation Converter team and went on to admit six further offences.

These included two burglaries in Steeles Road, Woolpit, one taking place overnight on 13 and 14 June this year and a second incident at a different property on the same road overnight on 26 and 27 June.

A 16-year-old accomplice who was with Watson stole a cycle from a shed in the first incident. In the second incident Watson stole a bottle of alcohol while the 16-year-old stole cash and a BMW from the property.

Watson was also linked to theft of a Red Mazda vehicle from a property on Deben Road in Haverhill on May 13, while overnight between 10 and May 11, Watson also drove a BMW stolen by the same 16 -year-old.

In late May the 16-year-old also stole a moped from Woolpit where Watson allowed himself to be carried before it was abandoned. On May 18 Watson also stole a four foot garden gnome from Mallard Way.

DC Duncan Etchells said: “House burglary is an intrusive crime that can have devastating effects on the victims. We are determined to continue to bring those who are responsible for this type of crime to justice.

“The message to burglars is simple; if we have information that you are burgling people’s homes, we will use all powers and tactics available to us to arrest you and ensure the courts deal with you appropriately.”

Waton’s 16-year-old accomplice was given a 12-month youth Rehabilitation Order with intensive supervision, a three-month curfew order, and make to pay £445 compensation.