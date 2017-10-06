Story of dog in care of Snetterton charity for nearly five years has furry-tail ending

It’s been nearly five long years – but Bonnie has finally found her forever home.

The long-term lodger had been in the care of Dogs Trust Snetterton. In that time, more than 44,000 visitors walked past her kennel.

But thanks to the hard work of the centre’s staff, who went the extra mile for the five-year-old Boxer Cross, her story has a furry-tail end. The team went above and beyond to make her experience a good one, and to boost her appeal to potential adopters, including dog-friendly birthday cakes.

She has been adopted by Richard and Kate Brooks from Spixworth.

Diane McLelland-Taylor, Dogs Trust Snetterton Rehoming Centre Manager, said: “With some dogs like Bonnie needing very specific homes, our canine carers and training and behaviour team work tirelessly to make sure that they’re ready to go off to loving homes – Bonnie’s story is testament to their work, and we know she’ll be very happy in her new home. When you adopt a dog through Dogs Trust, new owners have advice for life with our behaviourists.”

