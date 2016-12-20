‘Step back in time’ at Framlingham castle this festive period

Visitors to Suffolk are being invited to “step back in time”over the Christmas period after the opening times for Framlingham Castle were announced.

The historic castle, in Church Street, will be open from Tuesday, December 27 to Saturday, December 31.

Visitors will have the chance to embark on a journey of discovery around the castle’s wall walk.

Standing 10.5m high and 2.3m thick, the curtain wall has stood for more than 800 years and provides views of Framlingham Mere and the surrounding countryside.

The castle also has a number of famous chimneys, which are the oldest surviving 12th Century and Tudor chimneys in the country.

Heather Redmond, Area Manager for English Heritage in the East, said the castle provided the “perfect setting” for a family day out “after the excitement of Christmas.”

She added: “After days spent indoors, visiting one of these historic sites is the perfect way to get some fresh air and walk off some of the Christmas indulgences.”

For more information and prices, visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/christmas.

