Starston mother who lost newborn baby organises formal ball to raise funds for Diss charity

A Starston woman is hoping to raise money for a local charity in memory of her first child.

Luke’s Legacy will be a charity ball held at the Waveney House Hotel on July 22 and will raise money for Diss-based charity Babies at Peace.

I can’t stop parents going through what I went through, but I can work with charities with a wider voice... Hannah Day

The organiser Hannah Day, 24, lost her first child in 2011 after learning that his kidneys and bladder had not developed properly.

She said: “I made the decision to have him at 25 weeks gestation after being told he would not survive outside the womb . I was only 18 -years old and my world feel apart.”

The ball will be a formal event with guests expected to don black tie and dresses, feature a three-course sit down meal, a raffle, auction, casino, photo booth and a live music. This charity ball isn’t the first event that Hannah has organised. A ball she organised last year raised over £1800 for charities SANDS and Kicks Count.

This year she has chosen to focus on a smaller charity.

Hannah says: “Babies at Peace help to support parents who have suffered the loss of a child.

“They work with local funeral homes and have cuddle cots - which keeps the babie’s temperature lower.

“I spent 16 hours with my first born, but with I cuddle cot I could have spent more time with him.”

On supporting these charities, Hannah said: “It really helps me. I know I can’t single handily stop parents going what I went through, but I can work with charities with a wider voice.”

Tickets start at £15.00.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.hannahscharityball.co.uk.