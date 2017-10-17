Starbucks confirms A11 store at Besthorpe and Attleborough services – bringing 25 new jobs

Coffee-giant Starbucks has confirmed the site of Mr D’s Diner on the A11, at the Besthorpe and Attleborough services, will become the latest of its drive-through coffee stores.

Frederike Rhodes, property development manager at Starbuck’s licence partner, 23.5 Degrees, said: “The new store will bring 25 new local jobs and means we can bring the drive thru experience to the local community.”

The new store is set to open this December.