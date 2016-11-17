Stalwart of Diss Town Des Tebble dies, aged 83

Diss Town stalwart Des Tebble, who provided his local club with nearly 60 years of service, has died. He was 83.

A strong centre-half who was good in the air, his playing career began with Roydon in 1948 as a 15-year-old.

Signed by Norwich City later that season and representing their A and B sides, injury curtailed his spell at the Canaries in the 1952/53 campaign.

But he would return to the game at Diss Town, making his debut in March 1953 against North Walsham in the Norfolk and Suffolk League.

He played until 1966, eight of those as club captain.

Mr Tebble went on to become a member of the committee at Diss Town, and club chairman in the 1984/85 season, taking over from Eric Cobb.

His spell in the role, which ran until 2009/10,included the Tangerines’ famous Wembley victory in the final of the FA Vase against Taunton Town in 1994.

He remained a regular visitor to Brewers Green Lane and switched on the town’s Christmas lights in 2012.

Mr Tebble passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8.

n Pay your tributes to Mr Tebble by emailing editorial@dissexpress.co.uk, or writing to us at the address on page 9