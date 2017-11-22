Stage success: Diss High School has a sell out run of new play

Diss High School experienced a sell out run for its performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Next Generation School of Rock – The Musical.
The school said the whole cast and band performed to an exceptionally high level with standout performances from Will Ashwood as Dewey and Eloise Whittaker as Rosalie Mullins. Amy Bishop, Director and Producer and Richard Beckett Musical Director, were congratulated by the cast and audience.
Almost Done!
Registering with Diss Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.