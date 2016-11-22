St Edmundsbury and Mid Suffolk vote for devolution

Regional devolution has gained the backing of St Edmundsbury Borough Council as Suffolk looks ready to go it alone.

The plan that would give Suffolk and Norfolk control of transport and housing budgets, and a regional mayor, took a knock last Thursday when West Norfolk District Council voted 44 to 14 against devolution and Norfolk County Council dropped a planned decision meeting on Monday.

But last night St Edmundsbury and Mid Suffolk District decided to back devolution and decisions are expected from Forest Heath and Babeburgh District Councils today and Suffolk County Council and the remaining districts and boroughs on Wednesday.

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of St Edmundsbury, said: “Members of St Edmundsbury Borough Council have voted overwhelmingly in favour of continuing discussions with the Government about devolution.

“While we are naturally disappointed that the Norfolk and Suffolk Combined Authority seems no longer able to go ahead, we firmly believe that devolution is the right way forward for this area.

“Devolution was, and I hope still is about devolving powers to areas where people actually live and work, and about securing millions of pounds of additional funding to help us deliver homes, roads, jobs and the necessary infrastructure both for our local and the national economy.

“So while, the Norfolk and Suffolk deal may be off, we will be seeking urgent talks with the secretary of state and are optimistic that a devolution deal can still be developed and progressed.”

Nick Gowrley, Leader of Mid Suffolk District Council, said today: “Members of Mid Suffolk District Council last night voted unanimously to reiterate their commitment to Devolution and to seek an urgent meeting with government to find out what sort of deal could now be available to Suffolk.

“While we are disappointed that the combined Norfolk and Suffolk deal is no longer an option, I and my fellow Mid Suffolk councillors feel that a revised Suffolk deal, with the potential for more money to spend locally, is a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ and we mustn’t let this slip through our fingers.”

On Friday, Cllr Jennie Jenkins, chairwoman of Suffolk’s Public Sector Leaders Group, West Norfolk’s decision was ‘disappointing news’.

But she added: “It is important for those of us in Suffolk who wish to explore the potential opportunities for devolution further, to continue conversations with government and to meet as planned during the next seven days to vote on the commitment previously given to each respective authority in Suffolk.

“We will be seeking to explore the potential for a Suffolk-based devolution deal and to investigate options for establishing interim governance arrangements for any such alternative deal.”

The promised Suffolk and Norfolk deal includes £750 million over 30 years to support economic growth, infrastructure development and jobs plus £130 million over five years for homes and control over a £225 million four-year transport budget.