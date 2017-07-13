Special guests to celebrate opening of new community building in Gissing

Gissing will be celebrating the completion if its new community building at lunchtime tomorrow with a range of special guests in attendance.

MP for South Norfolk Richard Bacon, BBC Look East weather presenter Julie Reinger and former chairman of the Football Association Greg Dyke will be there for the celebrations.

The new building is the result of years of work by village charity The Heart of Gissing.

In 2015 the charity made a successful bid to the Big Lottery Fund and building began the following year, after The Heart of Gissing secured a £711,365 grant.

The new community building is designed to improve and extend facilities for the area’s groups meetings and other special events.

The building will also be available for private hire for celebrations, meetings or functions.

The community building has a large main hall with a sprung floor and stage facilities, a modern, well-equipped kitchen and café area.

The latest energy-efficient materials and techniques have been used in the construction of the building.

Even so, it was designed to complement its traditional rural surroundings – situated as it is next to the village pub and the 12th Century parish church.

The charity’s chairwoman Rose Eddington said: “This building is the fruit of a long campaign to improve and extend facilities for the local area’s groups and events.

“It has required many years of hard work and perseverance – but what we have today is a building which is not only visually stunning, but also provides an energy-efficient and sustainable centre.

“It will benefit the village and the local area for the foreseeable future.”