Special guests join Suffolk-based animal rights group at Eye meat suppliers vigil

Two high-profile Australian vegans have joined a Suffolk-based activism group for a vigil outside C and K Meats, in Eye this morning.

The all-day vigil saw activists from Suffolk Animal Save bearing witness to pigs on their way to be slaughtered. Although a peaceful vigil, it was supervised by police.

James Aspey and Joey Carbstrong were special guests at the vigil. Aspey, from Sydney, travels around the world giving speeches on veganism and engaging in street activism. In 2014, he took a 365 day vow of silence.

“Today, we are stopping the trucks on the way to the slaughter house and get footage of the animals inside” said Aspey.

“The goal of this is to share it and raise awareness by showing that these animals are not just a product on the supermarket shelf – they are living, feeling beings with emotions and a family, hearts and brains.

“We want people to realise that they’re buying they’re paying for animal cruelty, torture, murder of fellow earthlings.”

Youtuber, animal rights activist and sober lifestyle promoter Joe Carbstrong, said: “I think events like this are very important and people need to see the victims before they go into these places.

“The biggest enemy of injustice is the truth. People need realise that these victims are individuals, they suffer and they’re in pain.”

Suffolk Animal Save held its first vigil in October 2016. Since then, the group has come to an arrangement with C and K Meats that the company’s trucks would be stopped on the road for three minutes for activitists to bear witness.

Organiser Tom Fenner, from Bury St Edmunds, said: “The core purpose of today and the whole movement is to shine a light on the victims of the meat industry.

Activists taking photos and videos of pigs in a truck outide C&K Meats.

“The message we are trying to convey is if you start thinking about the choices you’re making and the food that we are consuming, you will realise is not a victimless action. As a compassionate culture, we need to consider if our actions of having bacon for breakfast or using milk with our tea is having an impact on other beings.

“The turn out has been fantastic, its really great to have high-profile campaigners here with us.”

The vigil will move to Eye Poultry this afternoon.

Activists holding signs at the vigil at C&K Meats in Eye.