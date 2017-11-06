Spate of thefts from vans in Debenham prompts police appeal for witnesses

A number of vans have been broken into in Debenham.

All of the incidents took place overnight on Wednesday, November 1, into Thursday, November 2.

Two vehicles, both transit vans that were parked in Field Way, had power tools taken from them,

A third incident, also in Field Way, saw another transit van have some soft drink stolen. On the same road a £20 note was stolen from a milk bottle left on a doorstep.

An incident in Low Road saw the doors on a Renault van forced open before all the power tools were stolen, while a silver transit van also parked in Low Road also had its power tools removed from the vehicle.

In Sackvylle Street in Debenham a Fiat Skudo van had its front door forced open with a blunt instrument with a variety of power tools were taken.

Also in Sackvylle Street a Ford transit van had its power tools stolen from the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 – or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.