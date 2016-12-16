South Norfolk residents urged to sign up for Police Connect news service

South Norfolk Engagement Officer Jim Squires is encouraging residents to sign up to a free service to keep them informed of the latest policing news in their area.

Police Connect delivers updates via email, text or phone, and you can register to receive information about the issues that most matter to you and be among the first to be alerted by police in the case of an emergency affecting your area.

PC Squires said: “You can choose to receive regular updates on crime and public appeals, safety advice and meetings and events.

“There is the option to receive information about a range of specific interest areas – such as ‘rural’ or ‘rivers and coastal’ – as well as updates for business owners and news from your Police and Crime Commissioner. The choice is yours.”

To register for the service, you can visit our website www.norfolk.police.uk or contact PC Squires on 01953 423773 or 07766990811 or squiresjr@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.