South Norfolk residents happy with policing as force looks for ways to further engage with public

South Norfolk residents are happy with policing in the district, surveys have revealed.

Data for Diss, Long Stratton and Harleston, collated from quarterly street surgeries and the first online street surgery held last month, has also shown the biggest policing concerns in each area. The police then take these results on board in a bid to address the issues.

In Diss, 62 per cent of respondents were happy with policing – the remaining 38 per cent were satisfied. The biggest concerns for residents are drugs (21 per cent), anti-social behaviour and road safety (both 17 per cent).

In Harleston, 75 per cent were happy, 23 per cent satisfied, while two per cent did not comment, with speeding topping the list of issues at 56 per cent. And in Long Stratton 60 per cent were happy, 35 per cent satisfied, while five per cent were unhappy.

South Norfolk Engagement Officer Jim Squires said he was pleased with the satisfaction figures, and hoped an increase in community feedback would continue.

“It is about being transparent, and also saying to members of the public that we are listening, and when we are putting these results out, they can come back to us and say we are doing this well and this not so well,” he said. “It would be fantastic to say that we have a 100 per cent satisfaction rate from the public, but I can’t see us achieving that, because we can’t always do what the public want, but what is important is that they are happy with the service they have received although the result is not as they wished.

“We have seen an increase in the number of people attending the street surgeries. We are aware that street surgeries are predominantly in the day and our recent online surgery is just another example of how we are trying to engage with the public.

“If anyone has any ideas with how we can engage further with the public, please contact me and I would be happy to discuss.”