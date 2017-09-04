South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon ‘appalled’ at assault on female Conservative worker

MP for South Norfolk Richard Bacon says he is ‘appalled’ after a female Conservative party worker was assault at the constituency office in Diss last week.

Police received a call at 1.47pm on Tuesday, August 29, to reports an “aggressive male” had assaulted a member of staff, after demanding to see Mr Bacon.

David Goldson, chairman, South Norfolk Conservative Association. Photo: South Norfolk Council.

The South Norfolk Conservative Association (SNCA) office, in Denmark Street, where the incident took place, is also shared with Mr Bacon – who was away.

The male then grabbed the female victim by the wrist, causing her to fall forward, and hit her head on a louvre window, suffering some cuts.

A man in his 60s from the Diss area was later arrested in connection with the incident, and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

He was released under investigation by police.

MPs’ offices must not become fortresses but we do have a duty of care to our staff and those who work alongside us MP for South Norfolk, Richard Bacon

Mr Bacon said: “I am appalled to hear of this incident. Threats or violence against either my parliamentary team or local party staff are completely unacceptable.

“MPs’ offices must not become fortresses but we do have a duty of care to our staff and those who work alongside us. Incidents like this can only serve to make MPs and their staff more guarded in their interactions with the public, which is in no-one’s interest.

“I am very grateful for the swift response from the emergency services, who were on the scene in moments.”

Chairman of the SNCA, David Goldson, added this was the first incident of its kind to have happened at the Diss offices.

“I was obviously very upset,” he said.

“It was a very unpleasant experience for the lady concerned. That was my immediate reaction, and to make sure she was okay, and the police were properly informed.

“We are obviously looking into what steps we can take to improve security without stopping people coming to do their lawful business.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101.