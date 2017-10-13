South Norfolk local policing inspector hails arrests as district’s crime figures for September revealed

South Norfolk policing inspector Jason Selvarajah has hailed the latest crime figures for the district as a success.

He said one man had been arrested suspected of burgling homes across Diss and Roydon, and subsequently charged and in custody, while another man suspected of stealing motorcycles in Diss has been sent to prison.

Local Policing Inspector for South Norfolk Police, Jason Selvarajah.

Another man from Diss has been arrested, in connection with two Suffolk burglaries.

Mr Selvarajah said: “Three new student officers have arrived at Diss and will be patrolling independently after their tutor period.

“We have had some issues around Long Stratton shops, which included a burglary and criminal damage. We will increase patrols in this area, but ask the public to remain vigilant.”

The police accountability forum, with crime commissioner Lorne Green and chief constable Simon Bailey, will be held in the South Norfolk Council offices in Long Stratton on November 14 at 5pm.

September crime figures – Diss, Bressingham, Burston and Roydon: Burglary, business and community – 3; Burglary, residential – 3; Criminal damage – 7; Domestic – 6; Race or religious aggravated public fear – 1; Public fear, alarm or distress – 4; Theft from a motor vehicle – 1; Theft of a pedal cycle – 1; Theft from a person – 1.

Scole and Dickleburgh: Burglary, business and community – 1; Criminal damage – 1.

Harleston, Earsham and Beck Vale: Anti-social behaviour – 1; Burglary, business and community – 1; Burglary, residential – 4; Criminal damage – 11; Domestic – 6; Public fear, alarm or distress – 5; Theft from a motor vehicle –2; Theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle – 1.

Long Stratton, Hempnall and Forncett: Anti-social behaviour – 1; Burglary, business and community – 1; Burglary, residential – 3; Criminal damage – 6; Domestic – 3; Public fear, alarm or distress – 2; Theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle – 1; Theft of pedal cycle – 1.

Bunwell: Burglary, residential – 1; Criminal damage – 2; Domestic – 2; Public fear, alarm or distress – 2.

Tasburgh: Burglary, business and community – 1; Burglary, residential – 3.

Newton Flotman: Burglary, residential – 2; Domestic – 3; Public fear, alarm or distress – 1.