South Norfolk leisure centres fighting fit after receiving accreditation

South Norfolk Council is celebrating after all three of their leisure centres and their Community Leisure Service achieved the required standard to become Quest accredited.

Quest is the leisure industry’s benchmark, a quality assurance scheme that looks at all areas of the business and measures how effective the leisure teams are at providing customers service.

Services in Diss, Long Stratton and Wymondham leisure centres have gained the accreditation.

Across the country less than 50 per cent of leisure facilities achieve the accreditation and the council’s Community Leisure Service Team is the first in Norfolk to make the grade.

Councillor Yvonne Bendle, cabinet member for leisure, said: “This is a fantastic achievement by our leisure team.

“The council recognises the importance of having the best quality leisure facilities in place to serve our growing number of residents.”