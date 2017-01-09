South Norfolk is rated among the very best for food hygiene

Food hygiene standards at restaurants and cafes in South Norfolk are among the highest in the country, a study has revealed.

Of 360 council areas in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, South Norfolk has the second highest percentage of eateries with top marks.

When restaurants rated both good, four out of five, and very good, five out of five, are taken into consideration, South Norfolk is third, behind South Derbyshire and Darlington.

In South Norfolk, of 129 restaurants and cafes, 92 per cent have the top rating, while 98 per cent are rated at least four and above. There are no premises with a zero rating.

The study was carried out by Lovemyvouchers.co.uk, using Food Standards Agency data.

The worst performing areas included the London Boroughs of Ealing, Harrow and Newham.

For the full results, visit www.lovemyvouchers.co.uk/lifestyle/food-hygiene-study-restaurants-cafes