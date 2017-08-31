South Norfolk hypnotherapist on a mission to help others with her new book

Karen is a hypnotherapist and wellness coach, and has run her business, Maya Wellbeing, for nearly three years.

She currently works from The Space in Burston, The Diss Osteopathy and Natural Health Clinic, Life and Sole in Eye and Bury St Edmunds.

Karen supports people with anxiety, depression, bereavement, weight loss and stopping smoking.

Her own story makes her feel uniquely qualified to help people who feel they have nowhere else to turn.

“Almost every issue there is can be helped by hypnotherapy,” she said.

After suffering with ME for a number of years, Karen overcame the overwhelming symptoms and pain and started Maya Wellbeing after retiring from the NHS in Kent.

Leaving her unhappy marriage and unhealthy and stressful lifestyle, Karen says she is much happier.

She added: “I wanted my life to end, but, thankfully, I sought help from a hypnotherapist and she started my journey of transformation.

“I was so amazed with the hypnotherapy that it inspired me to train in it and I am passionate about empowering others who feeling stuck in their life.”

She decided to write a book, after people became interested about how she had transformed her life.

She added: “My book, Free Your Mind, Change Your Life, talks about my story and introduces my six-step Maya Method.”

Karen has also launched an online program that goes deeper into her approach and methods.

The book is available in paperback and Kindle. For more information, go to mayawellbeing.co.uk.