South Norfolk Engagement Officer says police committed to cracking down on anti-social motoring in Diss

South Norfolk Engagement Officer Jim Squires says the police are committed to cracking down on anti-social motoring in Diss.

He said a number of complaints had been made involving “loud” mopeds in the town, particularly in Taylor Road.

If you know who is riding these mopeds, or the addresses they are coming from, please contact us in confidence on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111 South Norfolk Engagement Officer Jim Squires

PC Squires said officers who witness anti-social behaviour by motorists either on or off the road, can issue a Section 59 order.

This can include causing, or likely to cause, alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public.

If someone receives two of these within a 12 month period, the police has the power to seize the vehicle from the offender.

“We have had complaints of a number of moped riders on footpaths and alleyways, and causing a general nuisance,” he told the Diss Express.

“If a police officer witnesses someone using a vehicle in an anti-social manner, they are likely to issue a Section 59.

“It is a tool in the tool box to help police tackle anti-social behaviour.

“If you know who is riding these mopeds, or the addresses they are coming from, please contact us in confidence on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.”

For more information on Norfolk Police, visit their website at www.norfolk.police.uk