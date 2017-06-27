South Norfolk Engagement Officer pleased with ‘better than expected’ response to county’s first online surgery

South Norfolk Engagement Officer Jim Squires says he was pleased at the better than expected response to an online surgery – the first of its kind run in the county.

On Thursday night for an hour, residents had the chance to raise issues and concerns in their area with Pc Squires and Inspector John Colbert, who is based at Wymondham.

More than 200 people logged onto the surgery. Topics raised included anti-social behaviour in the Budgens car park in Harleston, speeding during rush hour in Fritton, and ways in which the police is looking to improve engagement with the public.

It also revealed a number of police and crime statistics for the county.

On average, 93 crimes are reported in Norfolk each day, with the control room taking about 224 emergency 999 calls every 24 hours. And every day, 51 people are arrested on average in the county.

“It went very, very well,” said Pc Squires. “And there will be more of these. We will be looking to do one every three months, to coincide with the street surgeries we do.

“We find with our street surgeries that we hold in market towns and outside supermarkets and libraries that many people are at work, so the idea is that these people can do this at home, and still get their points across to the police. Good or bad, we want to know.

“It will also help those who are vulnerable, those living in an isolated area who cannot attend a street surgery, or those who have physical difficulties to have their questions answered.”

