South Norfolk Council wants your views on budget with predicted £6m shortfall in government funding

South Norfolk Council is asking residents and businesses to take part in a budget consultation — as they look to bridge a predicted £6m shortfall in funding from central government.

The council is asking for suggestions on how to best pay for the services people consider should be prioritised.

Other sources of funding for the local authority includes Council Tax, business rates, and income from chargeable services.

The Council is asking about levels of council tax increases and about the possibility of offering the option to pay for enhanced non-statutory services, those are the ones that the council does not have to do by law.

Councillor Michael Edney, South Norfolk Council Cabinet Member for Finance and Resources said:

“Councillors are elected to make decisions for everyone, but it does help to receive ideas and feedback.

“Every year, central Government funds a large part of district council revenue spending through grants. But councils have seen big cuts across the country, and South Norfolk has been hit harder than others. This consultation is a great opportunity for our residents and businesses to contribute to the discussions we are having on the budget for next year and to help us find a way to continue to balance our books.”

The consultation will end on January 31 and can be viewed at www.south-norfolk.gov.uk