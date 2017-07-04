South Norfolk Council wants residents to get into the spirit of competition as community pub contest launches

South Norfolk Council is calling on the district’s residents to get into the spirit of competition as voting opens for the ninth Community Pub of the Year awards.

It was launched at South Norfolk on Show at Long Stratton on Sunday – with last year’s winners, the Burston Crown, running a busy beer tent on the day.

There will be four winners in categories based on the pub’s parish population, and an overall winner who will receive a prize of £500 to put towards an event of their choice for the whole community.

Previous winners have included Pulham Market’s Crown Inn (2015), The Waterfront, Diss, (2014), the Fox and Hounds, Great Moulton (2012) and the Wortwell Bell (2010).

And voters can win too – businesses giving prizes away on the Council’s Facebook page include The Wortwell Bell, The Crown Inn, Pulham Market, Netherton House, Long Stratton, and The Fox and Hounds, Great Moulton.

South Norfolk Council’s Deputy Leader Michael Edney said: “We’ve been running this competition for nine years and are the only local authority in the country to do anything like it.

“It’s great for the pubs as it gives them some fantastic publicity and can really boost trade.

“There are some wonderful places, serving great food and beer, bringing people together and playing a huge part in local life.

“We want to hear what makes your pub so special, so show them how much you value them and vote for them.”

Voting for the competition closes on Sunday, September 10.

To vote, visit www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/pubs, email pubs@s-norfolk.gov.uk, text PUB plus name of pub and location to 80010, or post the name of the pub and location on the competition post on South Norfolk Council’s Facebook page.