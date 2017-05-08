South Norfolk Council to launch textile recycling pilot scheme in Diss

Unwanted textiles are being collected across Diss beginning this week, as part of South Norfolk Council’s new recycling pilot scheme.

More than 3,000 properties will take part in the trial, which starts on May 11, with the goal the high amount of textiles that currently being thrown into the wrong rubbish bins.

The district council explained that 65 per cent of the green recycling bins it collects contain textiles which cannot be sorted or separated and end up as waste, while 1,000 tonnes of textiles, which could be recycled, are put in black rubbish bins each year.

Participating properties will be given textile recycling bags and a leaflet which will let them know what items can be recycled and how the service works.

Acceptable items include clothing, pairs of shoes, handbags, belts and household linens.